By Nompilo Kunene

Online shopping has been on the rise in South Africa with more and more consumers turning to the internet to purchase goods and services.

According to recent statistics by Statista, an online platform specialised in market and consumer data, the e-commerce market in South Africa is estimated to be worth around R63billion, and it is projected to grow by 12,54% between 2023 and 2027, resulting in a market volume of over R212 billion in 2027.

Statista said one of the factors driving the growth of online shopping in South Africa is the increasing availability of internet access.

“The country has seen a significant increase in internet penetration in recent years, with more than 36 million people now having access to the internet. This has made it easier for people to shop online from the comfort of their homes,” read the report.

Another factor contributing to the growth of online shopping in South Africa is the convenience it offers, said Statista.

Consumers can easily compare prices, read reviews, and make purchases without leaving their homes. This is particularly attractive to those who may not have easy access to physical stores or who have busy lifestyles.

Google survey

According to a survey by Google, 70% of South African consumers now shop online at least once a month, with electronics, clothing and groceries being the most popular categories.

The survey also found that consumers are increasingly using their mobile devices to shop online, with 59% of online shoppers making purchases via their smartphones.

Large retailers, such as Takealot, Woolworths and Pick n Pay have all launched online stores, while new players such as Zando, Superbalist, and Yuppiechef have also entered the market.

The Witness recently posted a poll on Twitter, asking people if they preferred their goods ordered online to be delivered to them, or to collect them at a pickup point.

Surprisingly, more people, at 53,8%, would rather pick up their goods and only 46,2% want their goods delivered to them.

According to Pargo, a logistics platform, over 22 years ago, British retailer Argos pioneered a new delivery method that allowed customers to order goods online and collect them from a designated pickup point.

Today this is known as “click & collect”, and it has become a global phenomenon. Pargo said click & collect first came to South Africa eight years ago and now there are very few major retailers who don’t offer it.

Pargo’s co-founder, Lars Veul, said blazing the trail in 2015, Cape Town-based click & collect specialist Pargo boasts over 3 500 pickup points countrywide.

However, the growth of online shopping in South Africa has not been without challenges. One of the main issues with online shopping, Pargo said, is the lack of trust in online payment systems, with many consumers still preferring to pay with cash on delivery.

Delivery infrastructure is also still developing in some areas, which can lead to delays and other issues.

Despite these challenges, the growth of online shopping in South Africa is expected to continue as more consumers embrace the convenience and flexibility it offers