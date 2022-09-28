Online teaching affected by load shedding

Thabiso Goba

Young people who teach English online to foreign children are at risk of losing their jobs due to load shedding.

“Imagine trying to tell someone from Europe that your government turns off your electricity every day for hours,” said Sadhia Ahmed (24), a Durban-based ESL (English as a second language) teacher.

ESL teachers usually work virtually to teach children and sometimes adults, who live in countries where English is not in that country’s school curriculum.

These countries are usually based in Eastern Europe and Asia, namely Russia, China and Indonesia. The popularity of ESL teachers in South Africa happened in tandem with the growth of global business services in the country, about a decade ago.

While India used to dominate the GBS sector, with Western countries outsourcing their customer service relations there, SA is steadily growing.

GBS companies like Call Centre International and The Unlimited have increased their capacities in recent years. This is due to SA citizens being able to speak English clearly, as one senior employee told The Witness, without strong accents like people from India.

Ahmed graduated with a diploma in journalism from the Durban University of Technology in 2018.

After working for a few local radio stations, she heard about an opportunity in Umhlanga, where an American company was training people to be ESL teachers for a Chinese client.

“We did our Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) certificates free and they even paid us for the training, so that is how serious it was,” she said.

Ahmed said after working for a year at the company, the Chinese client changed their rules and made it a requirement for all teachers to possess a minimum of a degree.

With only a diploma, Ahmed, like many of her colleagues in a similar situation, became an independent contractor.

This allowed her to work from home, determine her rates, working schedule and also expand her client base beyond China. However, the downside, she said, has been load shedding and unannounced power outages.

“It is only now that load shedding started becoming hectic. With the Eskom app, you know when load shedding is going to hit, so I plan my lessons around that, but sometimes it is hard because you have prior bookings,” she said.

There is an option to close your bookings during load shedding times but that is income lost. If you cancel a booking, there is a rating section where people give you stars and if you get one star then you lose your credibility as a teacher.

While Ahmed has two fully-charged laptop batteries, she said networks can become unreliable during a power outage.

Cell phone towers are powered by batteries and backup generators, and remain fully functional for as long as they are running.

During the recent Stage 6 load shedding or an extended power outage, many cell phone towers exhausted their power, which resulted in many people across the country complaining of losing network coverage.

The eThekwini Municipality in Durban released a statement this week saying the “frequent interruptions” due to load shedding were resulting in cable failures at many power stations.

A Facebook post by Sis Nomalungelo was shared over a thousand times, when she talked about the difficulties load shedding was having on ESL teachers.

“Eskom really killed my online English teaching, European students really don’t care about our ‘excuses’ and I don’t have a back-up power supply. Guess it’s time to start applying for employment again,” she wrote.