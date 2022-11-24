Operation Dudula members injured after clash with foreign traders

Chris Ndaliso

Two Operation Dudula members were injured when they clashed with foreign “illegal traders” at the bottom of Pietermaritz Street on Wednesday at midday.

According to Nico Dumakude, KZN coordinator of the organisation, a group of their members marched down Pietermaritz towards Masukwana (East) Street, in an attempt to remind foreign nationals who own businesses to get permits if they did not have them.

ALSO READ | Operation Dudula targets foreign truck drivers

Dumakude said, just before they got to the bottom of Masukwana Street, the group encountered a group of barbers who were armed with bush knives and other types of weapons, and a confrontation ensued.

There is a problem of street vendors who are trading without permits and our members are not impressed by this. I might not have the details of how the confrontation started so what I’m telling you is what I was told by the members who were part of the operation.

“They told me that when the two groups met, there was a confrontation with the barbers, who warned our members not to get any closer to their trading spots. In that confrontation, two of our members were injured but not seriously. One of the barbers took out a gun and fired a shot in the air.

“We will raise this in our coming meeting on Tuesday because when our members told the police about this on their arrival at the scene, they were not interested in attending to the fired shot and investigating the gun that was used. The gunman should have been arrested, we believe,” said Dumakude.

He, however, warned Dudula members to avoid undertaking operations without following the prescripts of the organisation. “We know that some of our members do not follow organisational protocol and that is why we encounter incidents like this one.

“We have told them not to return to the area, as we will be having a meeting on Tuesday with the city and police authorities, to forge a way forward to deal with illegal trading. This is affecting all of us and the arrogance displayed by these illegal traders is worrying.

At the upcoming meeting on Tuesday, we expect the authorities to give us a plan of action on how illegal trading is dealt with. Our action on illegal trading will be informed by the outcomes of the meeting

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said a report on the incident was sent to the provincial media office. Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo did not comment by the time of publication.