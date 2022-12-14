Operation Dudula members march to Pietermaritzburg city hall

Londiwe Xulu

Operation Dudula officially launched in Pietermaritzburg on Thuesday.

The group of Pietermaritzburg and Durban members marched to the city hall, Home Affairs offices and the KwaZulu-Natal premier’s office to hand over their memorandum of demands.

These include various things they want from the three government departments, but the common factor is to ensure illegal immigration is dealt with.

The group marched from Freedom Park to the city hall to hand over their memorandum, but no one came out to accept it at either the City Hall or Home Affairs.

The organiser, Scelo Mlaba, said, “We were told the mayor had left and the manager of Home Affairs was not authorised to accept the memorandum. Both Home Affairs and Msunduzi knew we were handing over our memorandum. Their actions are saddening and show us that they don’t want to listen to our concerns.”

The memorandum that was meant to be handed over to Home Affairs raised concerns over allegations of corruption at Home Affairs, poor service delivery and bribes in exchange for fraudulent ID documents given to illegal immigrants.

They also said in the memorandum that Home Affairs management refused to work with them to deal with illegal immigrants in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Mlaba said Operation Dudula is a community-based organisation that fights for South Africans and tries to create job opportunities for them because they see that most jobs are taken by foreign nationals.

Government only speaks of job opportunities in certain departments but doesn’t pay attention to jobs on the ground. As Operation Dudula, we saw fit to work with the community to help them with their businesses and workplaces. There are companies in Pietermaritzburg that have hired more foreigners than South Africans, even though there are locals that are unemployed

He said they are trying to work with businesses to ensure they abide by all the laws including immigration laws.

Mlaba said the bylaws of Msunduzi specify that street traders must be South African but there were more illegal foreigners selling their wares on the streets of Pietermaritzburg.

“There’s no initiative taken by Msunduzi Municipality to assist with illegal foreigners trading on the street. As Operation Dudula, we don’t want the illegal foreigners and want action taken,” said Mlaba.

Mlaba said only the premier’s office accepted the memorandum. Home Affairs manager, Xolani Maphumulo, said they were not informed that the group would be handing over their memorandum.

We were surprised when we heard them singing outside. They said they had a meeting with someone who was supposed to communicate this with us but, unfortunately, we were not informed. We therefore couldn’t accept the memorandum

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, did not get back to The Witness with comment at the time of publication. Spokesperson for the African Solidarity Network, Daniel Dunia, said accusations by members of Operation Dudula were baseless.

Most foreigners are refugees and asylum seekers and these people don’t use South African IDs. They use Section 22 permits and Section 24 permits. The document used by refugees and asylum seekers are all legal documents and there is no room to buy them.

“The accusations are just scapegoating to promote their anti-African immigrant agenda. Criminality dooes not have nationality. A criminal is a criminal,” said Dunia