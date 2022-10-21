Opinion | At a crossroads, with potholes

Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho! My President, South Africa is today at a crossroads, with potholes and no working robots— literally and figuratively.

I wrote this column under candlelight because SA was on level four of the Eskom power cuts, shedding billions of rands out of the slow-dying economy emerging from two-years of Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised economic growth prospects for our country downwards to 2.1 per cent this year, going down to 1.1 in 2023.

Although all economic indicators point to a global recession and higher inflation likelihood, what kills us is imported inflation due to higher crude oil prices and a weaker rand.

Other contributing factors are also outside our hands, like the political uncertainty in the United Kingdom and Europe (SA’s largest trading partners) under siege due to the Ukraine-Russia situation, and of course, China continued lockdowns.

We have added Eskom’s load-shedding to create a perfect storm and complement the global vortex.

Our endeavours to unleash economic growth is trotted by the slow pace of structural economic reforms and no energy to light up new investments.

To say nothing about your legendary failure to implement recent reforms like in energy.

As you announced, how long can it take to buy additional power from Botswana and Zambia? Just this week, we emerged from a crippling Transnet labour strike which shed billions of rands off the struggling economy.

We must have daily reporting on Randshedding in this country at the rate we are going. As I write this, my leader Gauteng is on level two water restrictions, yet the Vaal Dam system is 93 % full.

The City of Durban has had the most inept political administration since 1996.

Durban dams are almost full, but millions struggle to get clean drinking water, and some are battling water restrictions.

The once pristine Durban beaches are closed because of raw sewerage here and untreated sewerage everywhere.

My leader, there is a growing chasm between black and white at the national level. Stellenbosch University says it has suspended a second drunk white student who allegedly urinated on his black roommate’s belongings at their residence.

Is it racism that makes white boys urinate on other people’s clothes?

Well, my wife reminds me that when I used to enjoy my alcohol a tad too much, she never slept after I had returned; wait for it because I always went straight to her wardrobe to urinate.

Her job was to pull me back and send me packing to the toilet. Stellenbosch must deal with its famed alcohol abuse culture and stop destroying young people’s lives.

Even in extreme cases of murder, being under an intoxicating substance is a solid defence. Mr President, there’s a growing sense of despair amongst the people in business and those living in poverty.

Crime levels are increasing faster than uBaba can return to court as a prosecutor, and the state’s capacity to reimpose its will is deteriorating.

Mere anarchy is loosed upon South Africa, from the construction mafia to business forums and kidnapping rings, not to mention illegal mining syndicates.

To paraphrase former President Thabo Mbeki’s famous poet, W. B. Yeats, the falcon cannot hear the falconer; Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold.

My leader, levels of inequality are at an all-time high. There’s a growing distance between the governors and governed.

Yet the run-up to the 55th ANC National Conference sees the best who should raise their hands for leadership positions lacking all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity.

However, we are nowhere near the Second Coming, which inspired Yeats to pen his classic poem. Mr President, as your people read this, I am addressing captains of industry in Hillcrest (KwaZulu-Natal), urging them to stay in SA.

I know it is a lost cause, but it is worth a try. We are also fundraising for the Valley Trust, on whose tutelage the children around the Valley of 1000 Hills depend.

Today, I am asking South Africans inside and outside my breakfast talk to stay and build back together. Let’s build from below. Let’s do it for the “unborn child who may be an inheritor of our fear” and lack of courage.

I am imploring everyone to choose South Africa ahead of our political leaders. Till next week, my man. Send me to save the unborn child.

• Bhekisisa Mncube is a storyteller, award-winning columnist and author. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za