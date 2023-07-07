Opinion | Blue-light bullies

By Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho, greetings! MrPresident.

The recent circulation of a video featuring a heavily armed SAPS VIP Protection Unit has resurrected painful memories of my encounter with this enigmatic group in 2005.

As I watch the chilling video, I can’t help but feel a shiver run down my spine. The members of the VIP unit take turns in kicking the defenceless victims who are lying on the ground.

Mr President, let me share my first encounter with the blue-light bullies.

The time has come to rein them in as a senior Witness politics reporter, I attended the much-hyped inauguration of the first provincial growth development strategy, overseen by the self-proclaimed historian and luminary of the ANC, Sibusiso Ndebele.

Held at a venue in Pietermaritzburg, I decided to further embark on a daring mission to infiltrate the room in which the MECs and premier had met at the venue, in pursuit of an important document.

Clad in my trusty shorts and flip-flops, the signature attire of the quintessential journo, I arrived at the venue bright and early, ready to conquer the day.

My leader, it soon became apparent that my pursuit was a mere mirage. Fuelled by desperation, I chanced upon a staff member with coveted access to the elusive cabinet room.

Determined to obtain the document, I made her an offer I thought she couldn’t refuse, but she wouldn’t budge.

It is clear that attempting to steal a document in South Africa is as futile as taming a wild lion with a toothpick. As anxiety threatened to consume me, my gaze shifted to the gathering crowd outside the venue.

There, I witnessed a multitude of stern-faced, impeccably dressed gentlemen of African descent, purposefully striding about, uninterested in idle chit-chat. It dawned on me — I was seeing the SAPS VIP Protection Unit in action.

Boredom got the better of me, leading to the peculiar endeavour of counting the mysterious figures in their sharp suits.

I decided to halt my numerical pursuit at 100. Armed with my perfectly crafted news introduction: “In a spectacle of unprecedented scale, a formidable force of over 100 heavily armed police stood unwavering in their duty, poised to protect the sanctity of the KwaZulu-Natal cabinet proceedings …”

I embellished the subsequent paragraphs, injecting a sense of grandeur into my story.

The following day, my ground-breaking exposé on the extravagant wastage of limited resources adorned the pages of The Witness. Imagine this: 100 burly men tasked with providing security and comfort to a mere 10 MECs and their premier.

Pride swelled within me as my audacious feat took centre stage. Little did I know that fate had a mischievous sense of humour, ready to play its wicked hand.

In blissful ignorance, I strolled towards the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature building at 244 Langalibalele Street, ready to cover the much-anticipated sitting.

However, chaos erupted before I could grace the legislature precinct. The infamous blue light brigade, akin to a swarm of vengeful hornets, descended upon me, exuding an air of menace.

Though their weapons remained sheathed, their collective presence emitted an icy aura that sent shivers down my spine.

Clearly, my exposé had struck a nerve. Just as panic threatened to engulf me, a saving grace emerged — a single officer with a booming voice that cut through the chaos.

In a moment of heroic intervention, he bellowed: “Abort mission! He’s one of the good guys, just had a bad day!” Relief washed over me. Years later, destiny again intertwined my path with the enigmatic blue light brigade.

No longer a mere reporter, but a senior government official, I unexpectedly found myself face-to-face with these notorious figures in the picturesque town of Jozini in KZN.

As I went about my own affairs, a familiar pick-up truck emerged before me, its flashing blue lights illuminating the scene.

The driver signalled for us to follow, and intrigued, we complied eagerly. Little did we know that this impromptu convoy would whisk us away on a high-speed adventure from Jozini to Durban.

Oh, what a ride it was! Unlike my initial encounter, I found myself genuinely enjoying the journey this time.

However, the time has come to rein in these bullies. We must hold them accountable for their actions, my leader.

They must face the consequences and be removed swiftly from their positions of power. Let justice be done though the heavens fall.

Till next week, my man. Send me to the Policing Crisis Committee!

• Bhekisisa Mncube is not just a storyteller; he’s a master weaver of tales that capture the heart and soul of South Africa. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za