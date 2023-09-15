Opinion | Out with the old, in with the new

By Stephanie Saville

The carpet saga has dominated my week. If there’s anything I can’t stand, it’s any kind of home renovation.

I dislike the chaos and disorder of my comfort space, my haven.

It all started a few weeks ago. Regular readers of this column may remember that we moved into our

home six years ago now. (Can you believe it?) It’s whizzed by and despite it being a headache of a house

in some ways, in terms of the bigger picture we’ve loved every moment there.

ALSO READ | Our Viewpoint | Uplifting Pietermaritzburg

It was the best place to be during the Covid-19 lockdown. Whereas we’d often be out and about over a weekend before we moved into our house, we’re far more inclined to just stay home and enjoy every bit of our surroundings nowadays.

Anyway. When we moved in, our passage and main bedroom had a dirty cream, old woollen carpet in it. It was really yucky, clearly having been subjected to many years of wear, pets and a presumably ineffective vacuum cleaner. We steamcleaned it, but because it had seen its best years, it never really looked happy.

It was grungy, in a bad way. We’ve been so busy with other bits and pieces of renovation in the house that the carpet just became background noise, and with a large portion covered with a big muted botanical rug, it was okay.

We lived with it. But a few weeks ago, there was, once again, a pervading bad smell at home.

This time the stink manifested in the bedroom. A previous column of mine revealed that a gecko inadvertently squashed in a door had resulted in a reek that drove me mad until I found the source of it.

Well, this pong, was rather more pungent. I opened the windows wider, but closed them again when the neighbourhood’s flies came in their droves to check out the source.

What’z for supper, what’z for supper, they buzzed. The ensuing search for the smell revealed absolutely nothing. You know the routine by now. Up the guy went into the ceiling — twice — to see if there was a dead rat lurking up there. He found no evidence of any whiff in the ceiling and no mortal remains either.

The smell was so bad we slept in the spare room for a few nights and then it seemed to have eased and we went back into our room. A day or two later, I was at work and received a phone call saying that things had started crawling across the carpet.

ALSO READ | Rob Haswell’s rugby column

Dr Jason Londt, I apologise, but I really freaked out. The bugs had clearly been feasting on the remains of whatever it was. The fact that the smell was gone maybe meant that the carcass was picked clean and the bugs were on the move looking for more food.

I freaked out some more. I had to find the source. We moved the furniture again; looked all over, and under, every inch of that room. I went through every cupboard high and low and the guy even opened the plug sockets. Nothing. Nada. Lutho.

I was freaked out to the point of not wanting to go near our bedroom. I didn’t want to touch that carpet.

I’d tiptoe in, feet well shod, get what I needed and flee the hell out. It became my Room 101.

We fogged the room to kill the nasties. Yes, I honour life and won’t eat meat because of this. I catch spiders and put them outside using a children’s butterfly net I bought for this purpose ages ago.

I even swallowed my fear of arachnids to deal with a massive rain spider that came to say hi the other day, scooping it up and gently releasing it into the lilies in the front. We never kill any insect that wanders inside.

We love the geckos that defy gravity to cling to the walls, tails swishing from side to side as they battle it out for territory. I’ve even broken up gecko fights as they grab each other’s tails in their mouths.

It’s a David Attenborough experience on the walls of the sunroom. It’s that big to us. But, this honour for life, however, in my flawed being, does not extend to flies, roaches and mozzies and creepy crawlies that are the results of these. I’m literally shuddering as I write this. I spent two precious weekend days redoing my cupboards in the room.

It was a marathon mission — pulling everything out, shaking things out piece by piece, wiping the shelves, cutting to size and laying down new scented drawer liners. I folded everything neatly and was very pleased with my handiwork.

But I still couldn’t sleep in there and could not walk on the carpet barefoot. So, there was, for me, only one solution. The carpets had to go. The guy protested. But, as one of my sisters said to me, the carpet nunus had wounded my very soul. I couldn’t sleep in the room again, thinking about them. Sometimes fate makes a choice for you.

ALSO READ | Opinion | Salad daze

I believe this. If this hadn’t happened, we’d still have that bloody ugly carpet in 20 years’ time. The guy got a man in and the good news was that we had parquet under the carpet. Oh joy! How I love old parquet flooring. We have some downstairs and I imagined our room with those beautiful woody tones

bathed in sunlight.

The decision was made to sand the floors and seal them and that would be that. We spent the entire day on Sunday last weekend moving everything out of the room, from cupboards’ contents to curtains,

chests of draws and the bed. It was the first time this spring I’d felt the humidity we have in summer.

Working like Trojans, we squashed everything into bat cave, laid some on the dining room table and hung

my clothes on the burglar guards downstairs.

It was an eerie feeling being in that echoey, empty room. It felt like we were moving out. Monday was the day of reckoning. The men arrived and while I was at work, they lifted the carpet to reveal…… not parquet, but old, very tired cork tiles covered in carpet glue and totally irrecoverable. A tragedy.

My fantasies of the pretty wood floor were dashed. We can’t lay that Novilon-type flooring because it won’t stick to the cork tiles, apparently. The cork tiles will be a bugger and a half to lift. As I write this, I don’t quite know the fate of the bedroom floor. There’s a chance of some interlocking woodlook tiles, and they look quite nice, actually. We’ll work something out.

And you know what?

It’ll be better than that old wornout carpet. A new look and a fresh start. And what could be more apt for

Spring?

Enjoy the rugger! I can’t wait.

• Stephanie Saville is the editor of The Witness