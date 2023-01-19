Opinion |Revisiting the Truth and Reconciliation Commission

Cyril Madlala

The belated zeal to prosecute long-outstanding cases that came before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission will, predictably, lead to further polarisation of South African society as the ghosts of the past reappear to torment us all.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has appointed Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza (SC) to review its performance regarding these matters.

This is in response to a high court injunction in 2019 to establish why people who were denied amnesty, or did not even bother to apply for it, were not prosecuted despite the TRC’s findings against them, and if there was external pressure for the NPA not to act.

To many, including families and former TRC commissioners, it is a mystery why the ANC government suddenly lost the appetite to pursue justice for the victims of gross human rights violations, thus allowing the trail of evidence to go cold as some of the perpetrators died of old age and proper recollection of events faded.

It has been speculated that the ANC and the National Party connived to let sleeping dogs lie as full disclosure would not only lead to the prosecution of apartheid operatives, but would also expose ANC members who collaborated with them.

And so the Security Branch files were allegedly destroyed, while some families waged a relentless struggle for justice for their relatives.

It is 45 years since political activist and university academic Rick Turner was assassinated, but his daughters Jann and Kim are as determined as ever to find the truth.

Similarly, the relatives of Imam Abdullah Haron, the Cradock Four, Ntombikayise Kubheka, Jameson Ngoloyi Mngomezulu, Nokuthula Simelane and many others do not wish to close the chapters regarding their fate.

Now 64 new cases are being investigated, and 25 prosecutors and 40 investigators have been assigned to deal specifically with these outstanding TRC matters.

I can almost hear the murmurings: “Here we go again. Can’t we just move on? Will we ever hear the end of these tales about ‘so-called’ apartheid atrocities? Why can’t the nation focus on resolving today’s pressing issues — load shedding, unemployment, inequality and poverty?”

The truth is, our politicians tried to shield us from whatever evidence would emerge from these new investigations.

What motivated them no longer matters, we should just brace ourselves for the harrowing accounts that characterised the TRC televised hearings chaired by the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Established by President Nelson Mandela in 1996, the commission was meant to be a restorative justice body that would help heal the wounds of the past as we forged a common nationhood.

But for some of the families there can be no closure before the whole truth is out and the killers punished.

At least they still have faith in the justice system, however slowly it grinds. In the past, many black South Africans had no reason to trust the system and understood that even before the law they were not regarded as being equal to their white counterparts.

When conflicts arose between families in many communities, they escalated into full-scale faction fights that raged for decades.

Each generation felt obliged to settle old scores in honour of those who had died for the sake of the clan.

The taxi wars that continue to claim so many lives are also perpetuated by the belief that the wheels of justice turn so slowly that revenge killings are the best form of restorative justice. Hired guys are make a killing, as it were.

Indeed, in many African communities these days mob justice is meted out to criminal menaces, from alleged drug dealers to rapists and petty thieves.

It is a practice sternly discouraged by law-enforcement authorities yet it persists because not many have the faith and patience to let the law take its course.

It is not clear if the re-opening of the TRC investigations will yield the kind of outcomes the families hope for. For instance, Haron was murdered in detention in 1969.

Some of the former security police officers implicated in his death have since died, and the family can only bank on posthumous convictions.

The government did not implement most of the TRC recommendations on reparations, which included financial compensation for survivors.

There was a view among some struggle veterans that no monetary value could be attached to a life of a freedom fighter.

Others found it distasteful to suggest that then-president Mandela’s government be required to pay for the sins of apartheid enforcers.

Attempts to extract reparations from multi-national conglomerates that profited from discriminatory laws in the country also received no support from the government.

It therefore remains to be seen if the new zeal to investigate the TRC matters will deliver the closure the families of the victims wish for, or the exercise will just serve to irritate those among us who no longer wish to hear about the past.

• Cyril Madlala is columnist-at-large at The Witness.