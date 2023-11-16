Opposition parties take aim at the ANC-led KZN government

By Clive Ndou

With next year’s general elections around the corner, opposition parties in KwaZulu-Natal are ramping up pressure on ANC deployees in the provincial government, with the DA lodging several cases against an MEC and high-ranking officials.

On Tuesday, the IFP campaign accused ANC leaders of attempting to sweep forensic probes under the carpet.

According to IFP KZN Legislature caucus leader, Blessed Gwala, investigations which the provincial government attempted to suppress includes the probe launched early in the year on the R2,1 billion school nutrition contract which the provincial Education Department was compelled to cancel after the contractor had allegedly failed to supply the food to schools, resulting in pupils attending classes with empty stomachs.

The IFP and the public want to know what really transpired during the school nutrition saga. The blunder impacted the lives of more than two million pupils, many from impoverished families who rely on the feeding scheme.

“Further, we also call upon the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, to release her findings on the same matter, after she allegedly dispatched a team led by the director general to KZN, as part of her investigation into the province’s school nutrition programme.

“The premier cannot sweep the KZN school nutrition investigation report under the carpet like so many other investigation reports that have been kept under wraps for many years,” he said.

Gwala also demanded the release of the probe into the alleged disappearance of R200 million from the KZN Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Department’s drought relief programme.

“KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube must come out from the shadows and release these outstanding investigation reports.

Withholding these reports raises serious suspicions that there are senior politicians being protected.

“The culture of embezzling public funds must stop. All those implicated in corruption must be punished,” he said.

The DA also came out swinging when provincial spokesperson on sports, arts and culture Bradley Singh on Tuesday requested the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) to investigate several matters in the provincial sports, arts and culture department, including the payment of R4 million to former Ukhozi FM presenter Linda Sibiya, who the department admitted had not performed any of the activities he had committed to perform in his contract.

The department took no action to recover the money. The second issue relates to the department’s ‘booze bash’ — held under the guise of a Beads and Multi Genre Music Festival earlier this year.

“The incident saw officials blow a whopping R7 million on alcohol and another so-called festival event at Durban’s ICC,” he said.

However, the department denied that it let Sibiya off the hook.

“The department stands unwavering in its united pledge to dynamically foster growth in the arts and sports sectors in the province while firmly maintaining accountability, particularly concerning the prudent allocation and recovery of public funds.

“The department will not falter in the face of baseless critiques, nor will we hesitate to impose contractual compliance,” the department said in a statement.

On the R7 million which the department allegedly spent when it issued artists and guests with vouchers worth R6 000 each, the department dismissed the claims as false.

“Because of safety and security measures, especially due to the size of the venue, accredited guests were issued with tags for access and meals. The allegation that guests were issued with R6 000 vouchers is untrue and unrealistic,” it said.