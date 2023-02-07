Orange level 5 and yellow level 2 warnings for KZN on Wednesday

Witness Reporter

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued out a yellow level 2 warning and an orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday afternoon.

ALSO READ | Widespread showers, flooding expected in SA from Wednesday

The weather office said the yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in localised flooding and damage to settlements and property is expected over the western and southern parts of the province.

The orange level 5 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of bridges, roads and settlements is expected over the south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Temperatures are expected to drop on Wednesday for some areas in KZN with a maximum of 23°C in Pietermaritzburg, 18°C in Giants Castle and 20°C in Mooi River.