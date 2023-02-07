News

7 Feb 2023
Orange level 5 and yellow level 2 warnings for KZN on Wednesday

The weather office said the warnings are expected over the western and southern parts of the province.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued out a yellow level 2 warning and an orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday afternoon.

The weather office said the yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in localised flooding and damage to settlements and property is expected over the western and southern parts of the province.

The orange level 5 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of bridges, roads and settlements is expected over the south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Temperatures are expected to drop on Wednesday for some areas in KZN with a maximum of 23°C in Pietermaritzburg, 18°C in Giants Castle and 20°C in Mooi River.

