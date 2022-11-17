Order granted to forfeit Mercedes of man accused of looting at Woolies

Witness Reporter

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday obtained a forfeiture order in respect of a Mercedes Benz C300 Coupe, belonging to Mbuso Moloi.

Moloi is currently facing charges of theft and public violence, relating to the looting of a Woolworths store in the Glenwood area in July 2021 during the acts of public violence and looting that took place in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

A video of Moloi trended on social media showing him carrying goods from a Glenwood Woolworths store that was broken into during the unrest in July. In it, he is seen getting into a Mercedes AMG C Class Coupe and driving off with the goods.

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, Moloi gave an interview to TimesLive, denying that he had looted the goods he was seen carrying and putting in his car. He claimed to have picked up the basket from the side of the road.

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said the car which was forfeited on the basis that it is an instrumentality of the offences, was valued at about R500 000 at the time of the offence.

Since the vehicle is still under purchase agreement from a bank, the vehicle will be handed over to the bank in due course.

Ramkisson-Kara said the criminal matter against Moloi is set down for trial from March 27 to 31, 2023. He is currently out on bail of R5 000 with reporting conditions.

The AFU said it welcomes this development as it reinforces the NPA’s strategy to focus not only on prosecutions, but also on taking away assets where they are proven to be instrumental to the commission of crime.

“In terms of Chapter 6 of POCA, such recoveries are not reliant on convictions at the end of a trial and can be an effective deterrent against crime,” said AFU.