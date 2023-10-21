‘Organised crime is KZN’s enemy’

By Chris Ndaliso

Organised crime is the enemy of democracy and the people of KZN and the country at large, the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) said.

ISS head of the justice and violence prevention programme, Gareth Newham, said organised crime has been labelled as an “existential threat” to South Africa by a strategic risk assessment of organised crime in the country, undertaken by the internationally renowned Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime.

Newham was reacting to the spate of shootings between police and suspected criminals, which resulted in the loss of life, in various parts of the province.

A recent incident resulted in the death of a police officer during a shootout with criminals in Ntuzuma.

The SAPS can better tackle organised crime by developing a clear strategy that promotes the co-ordination of its various functions, in particular, crime intelligence and detective services. It then needs to move resources from the VIP protection unit which provides no value to the South African public to the national SAPS organised crime component.

“As importantly, there needs to be a wholesale restructuring and clean-up of the SAPS crime intelligence division which is overseen by an independent entity such as the inspector general of intelligence, supported by a team of independent experts.

“This is necessary to remove the infiltration of organised crime networks and individuals from the SAPS. This cannot be tackled effectively without highly effective crime intelligence,” said Newham.

He said there’s still a long way to go before the police would be able to proactively dismantle the organised criminal networks that are threatening the national security of the country.

“The priority should be those criminals and their networks that are funding politicians and political parties. These are amongst the most serious threats facing our country as this is how they fundamentally undermine democracy.

“The army is generally not suited to tackle the scourge,” he said.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, referred The Witness to the national spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, for comment.

On Thursday, Mathe said she referred the query to the relevant unit in her department.

KZN crime and violence monitor Mary de Haas said organised crime was there during apartheid but had since worsened and the SAPS cannot deal with it on its own.

This is so especially when their (SAPS) own crime intelligence is dysfunctional. What is needed is proper intelligence and far better control over guns, including by police, as many go missing from them. Badly regulated security companies who should only be allowed automatic and semi-automatic guns for cash in transit type ops should be closely monitored.

She said the army should not be part of civilian policing except in emergencies to assist police in keeping the roads clear and running roadblocks.