Organised Crime Unit busy with July riots cases

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

There are 12 matters being handled by the Organised Crime Unit related to the July unrest instigators.

This was revealed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), advocate Elaine Zungu, during a media briefing on Friday.

The briefing mainly focused on providing updates on the strategy and overall performance in the KwaZulu-Natal division, especially in dealing with priority crimes.

It also focused on several issues, including gender-based violence and femicide cases and high-profile matters such as fraud, corruption, environmental crimes, and organised crime.

Of the 12 cases, said Zungu, the accused was acquitted in one and three cases are still on the court roll.

This includes the alleged Brookside Mall instigator, Mdumiseni Zuma, Bonginkosi Khanyile, and people from WhatsApp groups.

In the WhatsApp groups matter there are three cases and 61 accused who belonged to three WhatsApp groups active during the July unrest, said Zungu.

Another matter is still under investigation while four cases were not prosecuted due to insufficient evidence.

I must make it clear that the prosecutors and investigators are not only working on these matters but also have other cases that have been allocated to them. The unrest cases at this unit are being managed by four advocates

Zungu said regarding the murders that took place during the unrest, many of these case dockets came from the Phoenix area.

The office initially received eight murder case dockets. No one was prosecuted in two of the matters, one case was withdrawn as the witness could not be traced, and five cases are still on the court roll.

Political killings

There are 145 political cases with the the Organised Crime Unit in KZN, with 17 matters before the high court roll and 26 on the lower court roll.

Speaking during the briefing, Zungu said out of the 145 cases, 57 are in court and 31 of these are decision dockets — some are under investigation while others are awaiting prosecutorial decisions.

She said 58 of the matters have been closed for various reasons. The political killing cases are managed mainly by the organised crime component, said Zungu.

This unit deals with cases where there has been a death of a councillor, mayor or any person belonging to a political party who has been killed, or attempted murder cases.

In 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa set up a political task team to resolve the province’s political killings and related cases.

According to Zungu, the team has also clamped down on some security companies where firearms have been confiscated because they were not licensed.

In some cases, there are investigations being conducted to determine if the firearms are linked to any of the cases where there have been killings

Some of the high-profile political killing cases before the court include the matter of Sindiso Magaqa, an ANC councillor in the Umzimkhulu Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal and a member of the mayoral committee, who was ambushed in 2017.

Four accused in the matter are due back at the Pietermaritzburg high court on April 24 to May 12, next year for trial.

Another matter back in the same court on April 11 to 31, 2023, is of the Umzimkhulu Municipality speaker, Khaya Thobela, who was killed in 2017.