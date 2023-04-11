Our Viewpoint | Beautifying the city

By Witness Reporter

The “Take Back the Capital, One Paver at a Time” initiative by the Pietermaritzburg Chamber of Business and Msunduzi Municipality is a highly commendable effort that should have a significant impact on the city and its residents.

The initiative is a collaborative effort with a common goal, beautifying the city. It could be highly effective in creating lasting change.

The unsightly state of the city centre has been a cause of concern with its cracked and broken paving, fountains that haven’t worked for over a decade, tree stumps and litter.

The initiative will work to address these issues and bring about positive change.

The plan is to beautify the city centre via a crowd-funding initiative so that everyone feels a sense of ownership and belonging.

Citizens have been invited to purchase a paver with their name etched on it to lay in the centre of town.

Additional pavers can be bought for those who were born here but may have emigrated, or in memory of loved ones.

It’s a way of acknowledging a connection to Pietermaritzburg, a commitment to rebuilding together and of unifying the city. The cost of each paver is R200 + VAT.

This is the cost of the paver, etching, labour to lay it and the substrate. Property owners will also be encouraged to revamp their façades, and bright colours and textures that represent Zulu culture will be introduced to ensure that the city centre truly reflects who we are, as well as our status as the KwaZulu-Natal capital.

The initiative, with enough support, will see the centre of the city transformed into a more attractive and functional public space.

This will not only improve the quality of life for residents, but could also attract visitors and boost the local economy.

The city will be seen as more welcoming and enjoyable for residents and visitors.

Take Back the Capital, One Paver at a Time, will also set an example for other communities looking to create positive change in their areas.