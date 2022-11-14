Our Viewpoint | Drugs and crime

Witness Reporter

Drug abuse and reliance is a major factor contributing to the high crime rate in the country.

Numerous court cases have been reported on in which the accused has told the court that he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the murder.

Last week Sanele Mbatha (36) was sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment for the senseless murder of Paul Alexander (65) in Scottsville.

He said that he wanted food and drugs so he looked for a house he could break into to steal valuables which he sold to buy what he needed.

Wanting more, he returned to the home later that evening and killed Alexander.

While not everyone who takes drugs embarks on a career in crime, certain hard drugs have been shown to affect people’s behaviour, especially when the need for a fix arises.

They also have scant regard for the consequences of their actions.

The proliferation of drugs is a scourge which also too often denies children the food and comfort they need so that their parents can feed their habits.

In recent weeks, there have been a number of drug dealers arrested. Judging from this, it appears that police are taking action against these drug dealers, but removing a few dealers is simply not enough when the number of drug dealers and peddlers outweighs the number of police officers in the country.

It is also up to communities, individuals, social workers, schools and other stakeholders to increase awareness about the negative impact of drug abuse and to report dealers who help perpetuate the crimes the addicts need to perform to pay them.

We need to share stories like Mbatha’s for instance so that people realise what the tragic effects of drugs are on wider society.

Mbatha will spend a very long time confined to a cell, where hopefully he won’t get access to the drugs he took on the outside. But this won’t bring Alexandra back.