Our Viewpoint | Failing the Zuma test

Witness Reporter

The ANC KwaZulu-Natal’s decision to ignore former president Jacob Zuma’s advice concerning the party’s upcoming national elective conference has exposed the opportunistic nature of the relationship between the ANC provincial leadership and Zuma.

On Monday, Zuma, who wants his supporters to back Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs minister (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s ANC presidential campaign, made himself available for election as the party’s national chairperson.

However, in its recent meeting, the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) not only resolved to endorse Zuma’s rival, Limpopo premier, Stanley Mathabatha, but it also rejected Zuma’s preferred ANC presidential candidate, Dlamini-Zuma.

The ANC KZN leadership’s decision to rally behind Zuma’s opponents was taken, despite the KZN PEC recently declaring its “unwavering support” for Zuma.

To demonstrate its undying love for Zuma, the KZN PEC, a few weeks ago, held its meeting at Zuma’s private home in Nkandla.

ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, at the time, said the party’s PEC had gone to Zuma to seek “his guidance and wisdom”.

It now appears as if the visit had less to do with forging stronger relations with Zuma, but more to do with the swaying of KZN ANC voters, many of whom withdrew their support for the party in retaliation for what they believed was the unfair manner in which the ANC leadership treated Zuma.

By being seen hobnobbing with Zuma, the ANC PEC had hoped that the KZN public would interpret the visit as a sign that they shared the same views and values as him.

However, Zuma, an astute political strategist, wasted no time subjecting the new relationship between the KZN PEC and himself to a test.

Since the ANC PEC needed Zuma’s endorsement to convince his KZN supporters that it was behind him, Zuma responded by making demands of his own.

And, like any other individuals pursuing a fake relationship, the KZN PEC failed the Zuma test.