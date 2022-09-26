Our Viewpoint | High cost of sabotage

Witness Reporter

Last week, parts of Prestbury were plunged into darkness, with the cause suspected to be sabotage.

Someone had apparently stolen copper from the substation and suffered an electric shock while stealing it.

The incident took place during load shedding. It is suspected that a businessperson or a scrap dealer may have been behind the crime.

If the allegations are true, it’s startling that unscrupulous criminals would risk their lives to this extent to make money.

It would be of no concern to the that the country is in the midst of an existing power crisis as it is. Law enforcement must probe the allegations and make the appropriate arrests.

These underhanded masterminds who think nothing of the consequences of their actions need to be sent to jail.

They need to be made examples of so that the message goes out to the public that such wrongdoings will not be tolerated. In addition to Eskom’s woes, Msunduzi Municipality is facing numerous challenges with its ageing electricity infrastructure.

Ratepayers also have to contend with erratic power outages, as a result of theft and sabotage.

The aftermath of power outages is having a ripple effect in society ranging from an increase in crime to appliances packing up, to rising insurance claims and vehicle accidents.

Having no street lights, alarm systems or electric fencing creates the ideal environment for criminals to pounce under the cover of darkness.

Load shedding also has an impact on appliances such as cell phones, geysers, decoders, modems, gate motors and other devices.

While some insurance companies cover losses incurred due to load shedding, others don’t, leaving residents having to make do without what they can’t afford to replace.

The power woes are also having a devastating impact on the local economy, mobile networks, business sectors and industries at large.

This, in a City that is still clawing its way back from the effects of the July unrest last year and Covid-19.