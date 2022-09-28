Our Viewpoint | It’s absurd to fire De Ruyter

Neo Tsuinyane

The summary firing of the Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and the entire board, as called for by the KwaZulu-Natal ANC on Tuesday, would not be in anyone’s interests.

It is naïve to imagine that the scale of the fixes needed by the beleaguered enterprise can all rest on one man’s shoulders.

De Ruyter cannot take responsibility for the fallout of decades of systemic problems which have landed us in this crisis we’re in today with the power utility.

The overhauling of years of corrupt practices will take time. Building new power-generating plants, to offset the poor performance of the ageing infrastructure, is a lengthy process.

Motivating the bloated staff contingent, upskilling them, and getting them to relearn better operating practices is an ongoing process.

If you suddenly remove De Ruyter and replace him with someone new, it will pull the company back because the new CEO will need time to get to know the organisation, take stock, and develop new strategies and business relationships.

A better move would be to give de Ruyter the experts he needs to appoint in strategic posts to help him achieve what needs to be accomplished.

We cannot blame every load shedding episode on him.

As far as the board is concerned, there are moves afoot to replace some board members. That makes sense. None of the current board of Eskom have operational electrical experience. None are engineers.

At board level, one would expect at least some of the directors to have a working knowledge of the problems the utility faces.

They cannot just occupy seats in the boardroom when the country faces a crisis of this magnitude. There needs to be an intellectual engagement and understanding of the pragmatic problems at a board level.

Eskom’s problems are not going anywhere. Firing De Ruyter will not help it progress faster but would certainly only serve to slow down any progress being made.