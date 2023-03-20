Our Viewpoint | Let down by the municipality

Witness Reporter

A huge amount of stress and planning goes into thinking about and investing in one’s retirement.

The minute you enter the workforce, the meter on that fund starts running and the wise and experienced older generations will advise you to take that investment seriously.

That amount that goes off your salary each month becomes the lifeline for the next chapter of your life.

But for over 100 retired Msunduzi municipal workers, this lifeline snapped the moment they needed to rely on it.

How soul-destroying it must be for these former employees who, after living off their income for decades, and having made provision to continue to provide for themselves and their families, retire when their age permits only to find out their pension fund, they’ve been diligently paying into has been liquidated.

Think of the widow of one of the many unpaid retirees The Witness spoke to last Thursday.

Phumzile Nzimande’s husband died waiting for the fruits of his employment that were due to him. Now the burden has fallen on her shoulders.

Imagine making provisions to care for your family, only to be robbed of the peace of mind you spent most of your working life paying for.

“Theft of the worst kind,” is what DA Francois Rodgers described it as, and any worker or retired worker would agree.

What’s more, it taints the reputation of Msunduzi Municipality as a place of employment.

Previously, the municipality has expressed issues of short staffing and a lack of experienced and skilled workers in various fields.

How will the City attract new workers who have the skills required to run the city if they are seen as not being able to take care of their existing staff?

And if the municipality can’t take care of its workers, how is it going to take care of the city?