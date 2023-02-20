Our Viewpoint | Msunduzi on its knees

Witness Reporter

It’s not an overstatement to say that in many areas, Msunduzi Municipality is on its knees regarding the provision of electricity to its residents.

Load shedding aside, a day doesn’t go by when an area is left without power, leaving residents hamstrung in terms of carrying out their daily business.

The prolonged lack of a permanent manager for electricity has been keenly felt by those wanting accountability from Msunduzi.

It’s been felt every time there’s an outage that cannot be quickly resolved. And, with the myriad problems in terms of infrastructure breakdowns, it’s probably a job no one really wants.

It’s comparable, on a much smaller scale, to the Eskom head honcho job.

The previous incumbent at Msunduzi, Sabatha Nomnganga, was widely regarded as having been good at his job and his dismissal was a blow to many.

The Witness reported in October 2018 that Nomnganga challenged his dismissal at the SA Local Government’s bargaining council and subsequently Msunduzi agreed to pay him more than R2 million to settle the matter.

According to sources close to the investigation, the city would have lost the case as numerous processes had been flouted after his suspension in 2017.

Although he was accused of costing the municipality more than R5 million in fruitless and wasteful expenditure by allegedly paying service providers for work not done, the city paid him a sizeable settlement.

However, the charges weren’t withdrawn against him.

This is a conundrum we hope the current municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba will get to the bottom of.

If Nomnganga is indeed not guilty, he should be allowed back into the fold. If he is found guilty, he must face the consequences.

Cast your mind back to the turbulent time when Nomnganga was dismissed, under Sizwe Hadebe as the municipal manager, who later himself left under a cloud.

There are a lot of unanswered questions here which residents still deserve answers to.