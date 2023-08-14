Our Viewpoint | Scourge of GBV remains a pressing issue

By Our Viewpoint

There is a significant number of new GBV cases reported each month in the uMgungundlovu District, with 1500 new cases reported in the last three months, which indicates that GBV remains a pressing issue in the area.

LifeLine’s director Sinikiwe Biyela spoke about one case where a woman was shot 27 times by her partner who refused to accept that she was leaving him.

He killed himself after the incident and his family is blaming the woman. Aside from being physically injured, she has also been subjected to severe emotional and psychological trauma.

The man’s family blaming the woman for him committing suicide, highlights the family’s biases. This, as well as communities victim-blaming tendencies, also emerges in other GBV cases.

This attitude undermines the experiences and rights of survivors and makes them feel even worse than they do and guilty, as if they have done something wrong.

This case highlights the need for more efforts to combat GBV, including education, awareness campaigns, support systems for survivors and a revisit of laws meant to protect people.

The case should motivate society to address the root causes of GBV and work towards creating a culture of respect, equality, and empowerment, where no one has to endure such horrific experiences.

Biyela also spoke about how suspects of GBV cases get bail and continue from where they left off.

She said children’s cases get withdrawn in court almost every day due to DNA results being outstanding and the lack of evidence.

The issue of DNA backlogs is an ongoing problem in the country and national government needs to address the DNA backlogs as a matter of urgency.

If they can’t, and it seems that way, then there needs to be a shift in the emphasis of DNA evidence to victim and witness statements, social workers’ reports, and medical evidence.

Rapists need to know that they can no longer rape a child and get off because DNA results are outstanding or will never come.