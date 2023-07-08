Outcry over prevalence of GBV, lack of legal recourse for victims

By Chanel George

Gender-based violence in Pietermaritzburg, as well as laws protecting women, require more attention, as women continue to suffer as the laws are not being properly implemented.

This was the view of Sinikiwe Biyela, director of Life Line Pietermaritzburg, when asked how women can protect themselves against gender-based violence (GBV).

A woman from Buffer, near Westgate in Pietermaritzburg, is currently living in fear after her husband allegedly broke a protection order against him.

She charged him, but the charges were eventually withdrawn without her knowledge, she said.

She described her life as a nightmare since her spouse threatened to kill her by pulling a gun on her. The woman said she obtained a restraining order against her husband in January for verbally abusing her.

He also allegedly hit her occasionally. She said that in May her husband pointed a gun at her face and threatened to kill her.

Ir took days after reporting the case for him to eventually be arrested. In that time I could’ve been killed.

Although her husband has moved out of the home they were sharing, she fears that he will return and she will no longer be safe.

“The justice system is failing me. They are failing women. “How can they allow a man who threatened to kill me be free,” she asked.

Biyela said the justice system has failed the survivors of GBV repeatedly and at all levels (from the SAPS level up to the court level). Survivors of GBV have to go through many hoops before they get the services they deserve.

The biggest challenge is the attitude of the officials who are getting paid to service survivors, but they repeatedly fail them

She said as a country, we seem to respond better when a woman is dead than when she is still alive crying for help. This is a sad truth.

“Laws are good on paper, but there is poor implementation of the laws, and there is no accountability for the officials refusing to implement the laws,” said Biyela.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala advised that she should see the branch commander where she opened the case for feedback because the commander should be able to give reasons why the charges were withdrawn.

“The interim protection order is a temporary, non-binding court order that provides immediate relief up until the return date which is the day on which the applicant and respondent must appear in court after receiving adequate notice for the protection order to become a final order,” said Gwala.

He said the complainant will receive immediate protection as a result of this interim protection order being broken. The respondent (husband) must also have a suspended arrest warrant issued by the court.

If the respondent violates the protection order, the police must then detain them right away. When Weekend Witness contacted the husband for comment, he denied pulling a gun on his wife.

These things never happened and my innocence was proven in court, when the charges were dropped on July 3

He did not comment on the allegations, but said he is appearing for another matter relating to his wife. When the director of Public Prosecutions was asked to comment, it referred Weekend Witness to the police.