Over 100 arrested in weekend raids in KZN’s Umgungundlovu 

Over one hundred people were arrested during police operations which took place over the weekend in Umgungundlovu District.

The operations started on Friday and lasted until Sunday.

Pietermaritzburg Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said a total of 117 people were arrested for different crimes across the districts.

“The crimes include rape, assault with an intention to cause grievous bodily harm, theft, possession of drugs, murder, possession of dangerous weapon and others.

“All the people arrested are expected to appear in different courts across the districts,” he said.