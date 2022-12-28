Over 142 deaths on KZN’s roads since the start of the festive season

Witness Reporter

Since the start of the festive season, over 142 people have died on provincial roads.

This is what KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube revealed on Monday, while paying her respects to the KwaZulu-Natal ANC Women’s League chairperson in the Mzala Nxumalo region, Nkosikhona Mdlalose, who was also the ward 12 councillor, and member of the Exco and ANC member Mpendulo Khumalo.

Mdlakise and Khumalo were both killed in a car accident last week on their way home from the party’s 55th National Congress in Johannesburg.

She described the passing of Mdlalose and Khumalo as a massive blow for the province because of the important leadership role they played in society.

Dube-Ncube called on motorists to be extra vigilant on the road especially during the festive season as traffic volumes continue to increase.

She warned that road traffic authorities will act against those that disobey the law and put the lives of law-abiding citizens at risk.

