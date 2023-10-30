Over 30 people arrested in Pietermaritzburg

By Lethiwe Makhanya

About thirty people were arrested over the weekend during a crime prevention operation.

It was conducted by Mountain Rise Police. The operation started on Friday and finished on Sunday evening.

According to Mountain Rise Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Panchael Singh the operation was meant to curb various crimes from taking place in an around their policing area.

He said various hotspot areas that were contributing to serious crimes were targeted.

A total of 33 people were arrested for different offences which includes, possession of drugs, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, being illegal immigrants, rape, theft, breach of peace, attempted murder, housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, dealing in liquor without a license, robbery, dealing in drugs, common assault, child abuse, house burglary, possession of dangerous weapons, and pointing of firearm," he said.

Singh said during the first phase of operation shanela (high density), police focused on stop and searches, addressing firearm related crimes and raiding illegal liquor outlets.

The second phase focused on roadblocks at strategic points.