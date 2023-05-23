PAID FOR CONTENT | Pick ‘n Pay rewards shoppers

By Sponsored Content

Pick n Pay is giving away up to R10 million in free groceries over six weeks to reward their Smart Shoppers by randomly selecting one winner from every store nationwide every day until June 18, to win their entire shopping for nothing.



The initiative, which launched on May 8, aims to provide some relief to shoppers during a difficult period, has already surprised over 2 700 winners with a free shop collectively valued at R1,6 million.

Two customers have also walked out with a free shop worth more than R10 000 each.

To qualify to win, customers need to swipe their registered Smart Shopper card and buy any two participating products.



The winners will be notified at the till point, and their groceries will be packed into a limited-edition golden reusable bag before they walk away with their entire basket or trolley of groceries, free of charge.

In addition to 17 000 customers winning their groceries free, shoppers can also stand to win R10 000 in Smart Shopper points by posing in-store with any two participating products or their Golden Bag and posting the picture on social media using #PnPGoldenBag.

Research shows that more shoppers are using loyalty programmes to save money when shopping. But additional benefits, beyond instant savings, are important.

BrandMapp’s research shows that the top benefit loyalty members enjoy is a cash-back reward.

According to Pick n Pay, the retailer remains committed to delivering benefits to its customers for their current and future shopping

trips.



Customers enjoy immediate savings by swiping their card at the till points and accumulating points that can be used as cashback on their later shopping trips

If you are a Pick n Pay Smart Shopper, this initiative is worth participating in, as it not only provides some relief during a difficult period but also creates exciting moments in-store.