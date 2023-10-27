Palestinian solidarity

By Clive Ndou

With pro-Palestine protests erupting across South Africa, the Muslim leadership in the country has removed all Israeli products from the list of items which Muslims are permitted to consume in line with the Halaal Islamic law.

In its notice currently circulating on social media, the Muslim Judicial Council Halaal Trust (MJCHT) said international laws dictate that the organisation should isolate companies linked to Israel.

Muslim Judicial Council Halaal Trust (MJCHT) commits itself to ethical business practices in line with international law and human rights. As part of this commitment, the MJCHT declines the certification of any goods or services emanating from Israel.

“The MJCHT furthermore declines the certification of any Israel based companies or their directly controlled foreign subsidiaries,” MJCHT director, Shaykh Achmat Sedick, said in the notice.

According to Islamic law, products not considered halaal include pork, animals improperly slaughtered or dead before slaughtering, animals slaughtered in the name of anyone but Allah, carnivorous animals and birds of prey.

However, the MJCHT decision means that even products considered to be halaal will be outlawed if they originated from Israel.

The MJCHT ban comes amid growing anti-Israel sentiments in the country.

The ANC, which during South Africa’s liberation struggle was an ally of Palestine, is currently playing an active role in the protests.

In Pietermaritzburg, the pro-Palestine demonstrators on Thursday staged a march outside the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature.

Under the banner of the Palestine Solidarity Group (PSG), the protesters urged the South African government to put pressure on Israel for the Jewish State to stop the bombardment of Gaza “and to allow the United Nations and other aid organisations to set up humanitarian corridors, field hospitals, and restore the water, food, fuel and electricity supply”.

We support the South African government’s call that the only way to bring about peace in the Middle East is through the fulfilment of the Palestinian people’s right to humanity, dignity and statehood through a United Nations-led negotiation process towards resolving the conflict.

“Ours is the voice of ordinary South Africans living in the city of Pietermaritzburg, who are joining millions of peace-loving citizens throughout the world in solidarity with the people of Palestine,” Yusuf Bhamjee, the convenor of the movement, said.

In Durban, the pro-Palestine protesters marched from the King Dinuzulu Park to the CBD under the banner “Free Palestine Solidarity”.

Organisations which were part of the Durban protest include the ANC, SACP, Cosatu, Sanco and the Palestine Solidarity Network.

High profile figures who took part in the Durban protest include ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, and the ruling party provincial chairperson, Siboniso Duma, who is also the MEC for Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea).

The protesters also marched to businesses they claimed had links with Israeli companies.