News

News

Witness Reporter
1 minute read
17 Oct 2022
07:04

Paramedics help deliver twins at holiday accomodation

Witness Reporter

"When they arrived, one baby had already been born and while treating the mother and the baby, the second baby was delivered successfully."

Craig Botha and Amanda Botha holding the twins delivered in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Sunday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
Craig Botha and Amanda Botha holding the twins delivered in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal South Coast yesterday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Paramedics from KwaZulu Private Ambulances in Margate, South Coast helped deliver twin babies on Sunday.

Craig Botha said the 35-year-old mother was alone at a holiday accommodation in Margate when she went into labour.

Botha said when they arrived, staff members at the accommodation were already with her and had helped deliver the first baby.

They also contacted them for assistance.

When they arrived, one baby had already been born and while treating the mother and the baby, the second baby was delivered successfully.

Botha said the mother and her babies were both healthy and were taken to the hospital.

READ MORE
Concerns over flood victims’ housing

He added the twins were healthy boys.

Read more on these topics