Paramedics help deliver twins at holiday accomodation

Witness Reporter

Paramedics from KwaZulu Private Ambulances in Margate, South Coast helped deliver twin babies on Sunday.

Craig Botha said the 35-year-old mother was alone at a holiday accommodation in Margate when she went into labour.

Botha said when they arrived, staff members at the accommodation were already with her and had helped deliver the first baby.

They also contacted them for assistance.

When they arrived, one baby had already been born and while treating the mother and the baby, the second baby was delivered successfully.

Botha said the mother and her babies were both healthy and were taken to the hospital.

He added the twins were healthy boys.