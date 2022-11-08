Parents demand PMB school head’s removal

Lethiwe Makhanya

“We are fed up. He must pack his bags and go.”

These are the words of angry parents of pupils at Msimude High School, Sweetwaters, who are demanding the school principal be removed from the school.

On Monday, they went to the school and demanded that the principal pack his belongings and leave the school. The principal is said to have left the school after 12 pm.

He was escorted by the police. Parents are accusing him of misusing school funds and turning a blind eye to other issues, including teachers who were reportedly trying to have romantic relationships with pupils.

They said they have tried several times to engage with the principal, but he does not want to listen.

One parent, who is known to The Witness, said one of the teachers has been making inappropriate advances towards her Grade 11 child.

She said she reported the matter to the principal and was told that the matter will be attended to, but nothing ever happened.

He [principal] told me that the education inspector will be in contact with me, but it never happened. I went to the school to follow up, but still nothing happened. Instead, I was told not to report the matter to the police and the department will deal with it.

“This is so heartbreaking because my child is being called by this teacher’s wife’s name by the other pupils. I sent my child to school to study not for teachers to see her as a girlfriend,” she said.

A school governing body member, who asked not to be named, said they are fed up with the principal as he does not listen to anyone. “He must pack his bags and go. We are not going to allow him to bring the school down. The department needs to act now before we drag him out of the school.

“Since he arrived in the school back in 2018, there have been issues. There is even a division inside the school,” he said. He added that another burning issue is funds claimed from the insurance for the school after the floods earlier this year.

“Someone was hired to do claims and quotations but was not paid and we were told that the money is no longer available. We do not even know what he did with it. “He must go, we have had enough of him now,” the parent added.

The parents vowed to return to school on tuesday to make sure that the principal does not come back. Department of Education spokesperson Sihle Mlotshwa said the department was not aware of what was happening at the school, but will take the allegations seriously.

The district will intervene and investigate these allegations. The issue of the teachers who are having affairs with pupils is non-negotiable.

“However, the department is disturbed that the parents decided to go to the school. There are ways of dealing with issues without being violent and we always tell the parents to do that. All the doors are open at the department,” he said.