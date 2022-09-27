Parents picket against newly-appointed principal at Sukuma

Lethiwe Makhanya

Parents of pupils who attend Sukuma Secondary in Imbali Unit 1, have vowed to continue fighting for their school.

On Monday, angry parents picketed outside the school gate saying that they do not want the “newly” recruited school principal, claiming that he is not qualified for the position and might bring the school down.

They are also demanding the findings of investigations that were launched by the Department of Education into how the school’s finances have been managed for the past two years and who signed off on money that was lent to one of the teachers.

On Monday, a new principal was supposed to start work but didn’t.

The disgruntled parents said they are against the appointment of the principal because he has no experience in a management position and is going to bring the school down.

They are also accusing him of not teaching the pupils last year.

What is he going to do to the school? He will just make things worse than they are now. We have written to the department so many times but we are not getting any responses.

We are tired of the department playing with us. We are not going to back down; we are going back to the school again on Tuesday (today) because we do not want this principal … the SGB policy says that if the department is hiring, the SGB must ratify the decision and we were never called for that.

She said the department is just playing games with them.

Even with the investigations that were launched, we never got any feedback. The situation is getting worse in the school. They just wanted us to keep quiet.

Another parent said, “We will not allow the department to dump someone who is going to kill our school. This is the future of our children that is at stake here.”

In August, the then education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited the school, where he met with the school management and school governing body members, with the aim of trying to resolve the matter.

He said the department had launched investigations into how the school’s finances were managed for the past two years and who signed off on money that was lent to one of the school teachers.

He promised that the department was going to report back on the findings, but that never happened.

Department spokesperson, Sihle Mlotshwa, confirmed that the department has hired a new school principal and said he is well-qualified for the position.

The issues of the parents are not valid because the principal is very qualified.

We are confident that the process of recruiting the principal was transparent and he was the best candidate among all those who applied.

If the parents have any issues, they must go to the district with evidence of all the allegations they are levelling against the new principal. Since the principal has been hired, he needs to start doing his work.

Regarding the investigations, Mlotshwa said there were minimal disruptions when the MECs were reshuffled.

He said he will check with the district on the investigation’s progress.