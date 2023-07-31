Parents threaten to close school until department ‘listens’ to them

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Pietermaritzburg parents have threatened to continue to disrupt classes until the Department of Education listens to them.

Mlungisi High school pupils in Taylor’s Halt have allegedly missed classes since Wednesday, as parents have locked the school.

This comes after a new deputy principal was introduced to the school on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg schools fail to open

The school governing body chairperson Thulisile Dlamini said they had numerous engagements to try and find a solution to this problem with representatives from the Department of Education.

The department forcefully sent him on Tuesday and we chased him away. On Wednesday we closed the school gate and classes haven’t resumed since then. The department should not send to us someone that we don’t want. READ MORE Netball World Cup action heats up

She added that the school has also been without a principal for three years.

“Our children are left behind with their schoolwork but there’s nothing we can do as we don’t want him on the premises,” she added.

KwaZulu–Natal Department of Education spokesperson Sihle Mlotshwa has urged parents to calm down.

ALSO READ | Dangerous and degrading: Pit toilets blight SA schools

“We are waiting on the district director to give us a report on that matter. Whoever is involved in this must stop and allow children to go to school. Their children are getting left behind in their work. They should follow the right channels [rather than] close the school,” he added.