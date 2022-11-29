Partner ‘shattered’ after sergeant was shot dead while on duty

Lethiwe Makhanya

She was a humble person who loved her job.

This is how her family described a police officer stationed at the Plessislaer Police Station who was shot dead on duty.

Sergeant Nomkhosi Dlamini (48) from Thornville was shot and killed while a captain was injured.

Another captain escaped unharmed. The incident took place in Snathing, Pietermaritzburg, during an operation on Saturday night.

The officers were investigating a case of assault with intent to cause serious bodily harm in the area and went to the suspect’s house.

ALSO READ | Sergeant attached to Pietermaritzburg’s Plessislaer police station shot dead

The three officers were allegedly refused entry into the suspect’s house, even after identifying themselves as police officers, and went back to their vehicle.

As they entered the vehicle, multiple gunshots were fired from the back and front of their vehicle. One police officer was injured and later taken to hospital while Dlamini, who had also been shot, died at the scene.

Dlamini’s partner Vincent Mpanza told The Witness yesterday, that the news of Dlamini’s death came as a terrible shock to him and he is still finding it hard to believe that she is really gone.

On the day of the incident, I was not aware that she was going to work a night shift because she was doing a day shift on the same day.

She left on Saturday morning for work and was supposed to come back later in the day. I left the house at around 5 pm to see one of my friends and when I came back to the house around 6 to 7 pm, I was told that she came back to the house and left again to go work night shift.

He said he was shocked that she had gone back to work again, but he understood because Dlamini really loved her job.

When I received the news about her death from her sister and the police officers who also came to the house to inform me, I was shattered.

Even now I still find it hard to come to terms with her death. I am devastated.

You could not even tell when she was angry because she was so humble and always wanted peace.

She was full of love — she loved her children and her family, and absolutely loved her job.

Even when she was not at work, when someone was doing something wrong in the area, she would want to lend a hand as a police officer.

Mpanza said his partner worked in the police force for almost 20 years and she had two children.

Dlamini’s family said they were unable to comment at this stage.

Meanwhile, Londiwe Xulu reports that the man charged with her murder appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. His face was visibly swollen when he stood in the dock.

Zamokuhle Christopher Vezi (42) is facing a charge of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

Vezi, however, said he was only aware of two charges but magistrate Nitesh Binessarie told him the state had added more attempted murder charges.

ALSO READ | Plessislaer police officer killed in Pietermaritzburg, KZN

When Vezi arrived at court, his right eye was almost closed, with a scratch closer to the eye.

Binessarie asked what happened to his face after he noticed the injury and, through his private attorney, Nkosinathi Ndlovu, Vezi said he was assaulted by police during his arrest on Saturday.

Vezi said he only has one previous conviction for drunk driving, for which he was sentenced to a fine of R500 in Ixopo. He has no pending cases.

He was remanded in custody until December 5 for a bail application.