Party fever hits KZN as residents prepare for 2023

Prashalan Govender

New Year’s Eve (NYE) celebrations are not lacking around the province, with many exciting events planned to ring in 2023 on Saturday.

While some families opt for low-key celebrations at home with families, Pietermaritzburg party shop, Foam and Bedding, situated on Victoria Road, said this year’s NYE party trend, based on sales, appears to be dress-up and themed parties.

“People are shopping for themed outfits this year. Some of the most popular costumes flying off our shelves have been steampunk, Hawaiian and pirate costumes,” said Foam and Bedding owner Brett Turner.

For those not attending themed parties, but still up for festivities, there’s a number of events to dance your way into 2023.

At Golden Horse Casino, in Pietermaritzburg, the Duzi Eve NYE outdoor party promises an exciting lineup of music artists and DJ’s performing from 12 pm on Saturday to 2 am on Sunday. Tickets start at R150 pp.

Also in Pietermaritzburg, at Oval Cricket Stadium, the Msunduzi Municipality is kicking off 2023 with a big splash, with the Last Dance Musical Festival that will be broadcast on SABC 2, as well as national radio stations. The event will start at 12 pm and include an expansive list of artists and MC’s which.

Tickets cost R150 pp. The event marks the first of the city’s 185th anniversary celebrations that will continue throughout 2023.

Meanwhile in Durban, New Year’s Eve celebrations, in addition to music festivals, rugby enthusiasts round up the year watching the Sharks face off with the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship at Kings Park Stadium, kicking off at 4.45 pm today. At the time of print, tickets for the match were still available from R56.

Nearby, at the People’s Park Moses Mabhida Stadium, Fact Durban Rocks will start at 6 pm on NYE and end at 6 am on New Year’s Day. The event promises live music, and tickets are on sale for as low as R50.

Ballito is the place to be for the ultimate NYE beach party, to round up the Ballito Big Week. The event boasts music and media personalities such as Gareth Cliff.

Tickets start at R250. Festivities kick off at 5 pm today until to 4 am.

Thankfully, there are also more relaxed ways to ring in the new year for residents like Anthea Naidoo who, after working on Christmas Day, “just wants to rest and spend time with her family”.

Similarly, another Pietermaritzburg resident, Nonjabulo Mtshali, said she is looking forward to celebrating the start of 2023 surrounded by family.

For family-friendly activities, Weekend Witness can confirm that Liberty Midlands Mall’s CineCentre and many sit-down restaurants will be open on New Year’s Day.