Passengers on luxury bus robbed at gunpoint

Londiwe Xulu

Drivers, crew members and passengers from a luxury long distance bus travelling to the Eastern Cape were robbed at gunpoint by six armed men on the R56, near Thornville, Pietermaritzburg, on Thursday.

The bus broke down on the R56 and another was called to pick up the passengers to continue with their journey. While the mechanics were busy fixing the bus that had broken down, armed men came and robbed everyone at gunpoint.

ALSO READ | KZN Inkosi survives assassination attempt

Shaheen Suleiman from Magma Security and Investigation said his members went to the scene to assist.

Suleiman said the six suspects fled to a nearby informal settlement after the robbery.

They robbed the passengers, drivers and the crew of their cell phones, cash, wallets and bags.

The suspects had not been arrested by the time of publication on Thursday.

It is alleged that shots were fired at the scene but no injuries were reported.

The bus company could not be reached for comment.

Police did not respond to queries at the time of publication.