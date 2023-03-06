Patients affected by Nehawu’s strike

Londiwe Xulu

Patients at the East Boom Community Health Centre in Pietermaritzburg were among those affected by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) national public servants’ strike on Monday morning.

The shutdown is due to a wage dispute between government employees under Nehawu and the government.

Nehawu secretary in the Harry Gwala District, Mazwi Ngubane said uMngeni Hospital, the Master of the High Court, Department of Transport and Department of Education were some of the offices that were already closed by 8am in the morning.

Tyres and rubbish were burnt outside uMngeni Hospital and other departments in Pietermaritzburg.

Last year, the government implemented a 3% increment whereas our demand was 10% and that didn't sit well with the employees and it wasn't the first time. The protest will continue until the government gives us the percentage we want.

Patients affected

Patients who asked not to be named said they arrived at East Boom Community Health Centre from 5.30 am.

I only have one pill left, my medication is running out and I had an appointment today to collect my medication. There are no other clinics where I am from and we’ve also been told all the clinics are closed. I don’t know what I’ll do now.

Another one said she was also running out of her medication for her and her baby.

“My baby also has flu and needed medication and I had a doctor’s appointment. I’m from France and there are no clinics nearby,” said the patient.

*This is a developing story.