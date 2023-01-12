Payment of toll fees to resume at N2 uThongati and uMvoti toll plazas

Witness Reporter

Payment of toll fees on the R102 and M4 near the N2 uThongati and uMvoti toll plazas are to resume from February 1.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) said following the completion of repairs to flood-damaged infrastructure on the R102 and M4 near the N2 uThongati and uMvoti toll plazas, toll fees on most ramps at these plazas are no longer suspended.

In April last year, Sanral had suspended toll fees at these plazas, to ease the economic burden on communities already hard hit by loss of property and livelihoods as a result of the devastating floods that swept through KZN at the time.

The R102 and M4 were alternative routes to the toll plazas, but were so badly damaged that road users were compelled to use uThongati and uMvoti toll plazas on the N2 to get around.

Dumisani Nkabinde, Sanral’s Eastern Region Manager, said while toll collection will resume on the N2 uThongati Mainline and North Ramps and N2 uMvoti Mainline and all ramps for all vehicles, toll fees on the N2 uThongati South Ramps will remain suspended until access along the M4 uThongati River Bridge has been restored.