Londiwe Xulu

A man who was allegedly crossing the road died at the scene on Dr Chota Motala Road in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday morning after he was hit by a car.

Chantell Botha of the Kwazulu Private Ambulance said when emergency services arrived at the scene, they found that a pedestrian had been knocked over by a vehicle.

“Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that one patient sustained fatal injuries and succumbed to their injuries before emergency services arrived,” said Botha.