Pensioner found murdered at his Northdale home, KZN

Londiwe Xulu

Residents from Newholmes in Northdale are in shock at the news that a 77-year-old pensioner was murdered at his home.

Devanathan Perumal Pillay was found with wounds on the left lower side of his body and on his head.

Pillay was living alone in his house, where he was allegedly attacked during a housebreaking.

His son, Prenesh Pillay said an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the house during the break-in.

Prenesh said his father was found on Tuesday lying on the side of his bed with stab wounds.

My father had an arrangement with his neighbour that when The Witness newspaper is delivered, he would read it first in the morning and then pass it on to the neighbour to read once he’s done.

When the neighbour noticed that the paper had not been picked up, he called for him but there was no response.

He said the neighbour called his sister and they immediately went to investigate.

Prenesh Pillay said his father was a well-known and respected member of the community.

He said they believed the motive for his murder was theft.

There’s speculation that my father had won some money from tote betting and we suspect that’s the money that was taken from the house.

He said they have not had such serious cases of crime in the area. Most criminal activity involved copper theft and other petty crimes. He said that is why his father’s death came as a shock to the residents in the community.

He assisted the community a lot and was recognised for his part in the Sports Veteran Association’s activities. He was also a stalwart soccer player.

Mountain Rise SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Panchael Singh said police were investigating a case of murder.