Pensioner mauled by two pit bulls

By Chanel George

An Eastwood pensioner is currently in hospital after being mauled by two pit bulls while walking in his neighbourhood on Monday.

Following the attack, residents are concerned for their safety, with some reporting that this is not the first time these dogs have attempted to attack people in the area.

Christopher Lotz was walking to catch a taxi with his wife when two pit bulls belonging to a local resident approached them and attacked him.

According to his daughter, Nicola, the dogs spotted them and approached them as they were heading down Adelaar Road from Shepherd Road.

“The two pit bulls ran after my parents and tried to attack them. My father shielded my mum, giving her time to run away, which was when she ran for help,” said Lotz.

She said the dogs, one brown and the other black, bit her father on the neck, leg and arm.

Some neighbours watched in fear, [shouting] to try and stop the dogs. Luckily, the next-door neighbour saw what was happening and tried to scare the dogs off with his car. He also went to the owner of the dogs’ place of work while other neighbours called an ambulance.

She said her father is currently receiving treatment in Northdale Hospital.

Another pensioner, who did not want to be named, who lives two roads down from where the dogs’ owners, said the dogs had tried to attack him and his grandchildren in his yard a while before they attacked Lotz.

“They entered my property and tried to attack me and my grandsons.”

He said he managed to defend himself with a broom.

“Shortly after the dogs left my yard, a car drove by and chased them away, which was when they ran up Adelaar Road and spotted the two pensioners,” he said.

The owner of the dogs, who did not want to be named, said when he left his home on Monday morning, his driveway gate was all intact.

It seems as though somebody had either tampered with the driveway gate and had broken one of the steel bars of the driveway gate. It was unfortunate that the dogs had used this space and had managed to get through the gate, which was secure. We are responsible pet owners who always ensure that they are in the enclosed property.

The owner said the SPCA was called and they examined the property and found it to be secure.

“I had been issued with a warning on Monday. I then decided to surrender my dogs to the SPCA, which I did based on my own decision.

“My dogs have never bitten anyone prior to this and were a part of my family. We regret the incident and apologise to the family,” said the owner.

This is not the first pit bull attack in the area.

In 2015, a man was mauled not far from Pailman Drive. Nkosi Mathenjwa (31) was attacked by a pit-bull while walking on Deodar Road, Eastwood, en route to work.

Mathenjwa sustained serious injuries, including an ear that was ripped off.

Despite attempts to defend himself, and help from by-standers, who had a spade, the dog continued to maul him until the owner arrived.