Pensioners robbed in overturned vehicle in Verulam, KZN

By Witness Reporter

Two pensioners were robbed while trapped in an overturned vehicle on the northbound lane of the R102 between Canelands and Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday afternoon.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said they were contacted by passing motorists requesting assistance at the scene.

ALSO READ | Trio slapped with hefty jail sentences for murdering couple

He said when reaction officers and medics arrived at the scene, a 54-year-old woman told them that pedestrians stole items from the vehicle while she and the 76-year-old driver were trapped in the wreckage.

“One person grabbed her bag, but she wrestled it from him. The thieves fled [before the] arrival of reaction officers,” said Balram.

He said a blue Toyota Etios with front end damages was found approximately 50 meters from the road.

According to the driver, his car experienced mechanical failure shortly after conducting suspension repairs and wheel alignment. He further explained that the vehicle violently swerved into the blue Mercedes Benz causing it to overturn.

ALSO READ | Two shot in Glenwood, Durban

He said the occupants of both vehicles suffered minor injuries.