‘People are tired of curruption,’ says Zikalala

Chris Ndaliso

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sihle Zikalala has warned municipalities against misusing municipal grants as this impacted negatively on service delivery.

Zikalala was addressing mayors, councillors and executive committee members from municipalities under uMgungundlovu and Harry Gwala districts during a meeting held at the city hall on Tuesday. He also told those in attendance that people were tired of corruption.

Zikalala said his department continues to observe “some disturbing trends” where municipalities are failing to spend their grants or they spend the grants in areas that they are not meant for.

“This conduct is a sign of disrespect to the communities who have elected us. We can’t take money that is meant to deliver infrastructure and use it to pay our salaries without realising how inconsiderate that practice is.

“Our communities have elected us believing that we will always advocate for their interests and that is a standard to which we must always hold ourselves. We must ensure that all grants are spent in accordance with what they are meant for and that they are spent in time.

“Our communities desperately need services and there can be no justification for us to delay programmes and projects to the point that some of the grants get taken away because they have not been spent …”

Zikalala said Tuesday’s meeting was part of local government leadership coming together to support one another, and identify challenges so that these can be resolved by a collective.

Municipalities urged to improve audit outcomes

He encouraged municipalities to work towards improving their municipal audit outcomes.

“We work with public funds. This means that the money entrusted to us comes even from the poorest of the poor through the tax that they are subjected to. This alone demands that we treat this money with utmost respect, but it also means that we have to be as transparent as possible with how this money is spent.

“This starts from the budgeting process; we must absolutely do away with the practice of unfunded budgets. We can’t keep planning to use money that we do not have … We all need to commit ourselves to the highest standards of financial accountability. We have a responsibility to ensure that issues that were raised as red flags in the previous audit cycles do not re-emerge in subsequent audits …

“As I indicated earlier, our interest is to see municipalities improve and we cannot do this without facing the harsh reality of where our municipalities find themselves at this moment in time. We have to accept the reality that our communities are tired of corruption and any perception of corruption. Good audit outcomes are essential to boosting the confidence of our communities.”

DA councilor in Msunduzi Bongumusa Nhlabathi said it was disturbing that Zikalala said nothing about the stability of the municipality.

It is concerning that Msunduzi Municipality is one of the municipalities that has ward committees that are not functional and Cogta will not intervene to assist. Our cash coverage ratio is still below the norm, meaning our finances are still a challenge and this is what we have been saying over time and we are hoping these issues will be prioritised.

The Msunduzi Municipal Public Accounts committee (Mpac) said the meeting was useful, but raised concern about the dysfunctional ward committees.

Chairperson Njini Magubane said the dysfunctionality of the committees was due to [internal] disputes.