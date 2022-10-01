People’s alarm turns to excitement after KZN tremor

Nompilo Kunene

Earthquakes are often regarded as devastating natural disasters, but in KwaZulu-Natal, these seismic events usually leave residents shocked, confused and ultimately excited about the rare experience.

On Tuesday, more than 300 people in northern KwaZulu-Natal reported feeling a light tremor late on Monday night.

Volcano Discovery website reported an unconfirmed earthquake or seismic-like event 11 km north of Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday at 8.53 pm.

The magnitude of the tremor is unknown, but Volcano Discovery said the “weak shaking” had been reported by 356 people in the area by Tuesday afternoon.

But after the fear of the sudden tremor had settled, many residents took to social networks to share their experience and excitement at having felt the earth tremble slightly.

But what are these earth tremors and what causes them?

Speaking to Weekend Witness, Doctor Mayshree Singh, a land surveying lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, explained that a seismic event is also interchangeably referred to as an earthquake or an earth tremor.

She explained that an earthquake occurs when there is a release of accumulated stress and strain in a region.

She said this would generally occur at an existing plane of weakness like a rock mass fracture or an existing geological fault plane.

Dr Mayshree Singh. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Singh said these events happen when a release of energy occurs in the form of an underground explosion and that energy is released in the form of a shockwave.

This shockwave can travel large distances like several hundred kilometres depending on the amount of energy released.

Explaining the difference between a tremor and an earthquake, Singh said the word earthquake is used to describe any seismic event — whether natural or caused by humans — that generates seismic waves.

She said earthquakes are caused mostly by rupture of geological faults but also by other events such as volcanic activity, landslides, mine blasts, and nuclear tests. Singh said the word tremor is used to refer to the smaller magnitude earthquakes.

Earthquakes in SA and KZN

Singh, who directs the Maya Geophysics consultancy and teaches hydrographic surveying and introduction to geomorphology courses at UKZN, said earthquakes occur in South Africa every day.

They are detected by sensitive instruments called seismometers positioned throughout the country. The smaller naturally occurring earthquakes of Moment magnitude below about 2, often go unnoticed by the regional seismological network.

The types of earthquakes in SA are usually due to mine blasts and stress release on geological faults.

She said the largest earthquake of note in KwaZulu-Natal was the New Year’s Eve earthquake that occurred in St Lucia in 1932 of local magnitude 6,3. She said shocks were reported in Port Shepstone, Kokstad, Koster, and Johannesburg.

At the time, houses collapsed and trains derailed in towns near to the epicentre. There were sand boils reported and fissures opened up in the ground at several places.

Therefore, it is prudent to be prepared for an earthquake of this size to reoccur in the region.

Singh said earthquakes cause fear because of the large-scale, sudden and extreme levels of destruction that they bring about and these days the terrifying destruction is widely disseminated on social media platforms.

She said earthquakes in Haiti, Japan and Indonesia have been followed by landslides and in some cases tsunamis which caused damage and loss of life on unprecedented scales.

Having seen this in the media, makes people fear for their safety and they are not sure whether or not they are at risk.

We must bear in mind that southern Africa is situated on a relatively stable part of the African plate. While we do have accumulation of stress on faults, we do not expect frequent earthquakes of large magnitudes [such] as the ones we observe in places located near continental plate boundaries.

She added that our large building infrastructure mostly conforms to strict building codes and practices which often allows for some levels of ground movement.

Singh said in KZN particularly, the stressors from tectonic related earthquakes are related to the natural earth processes. She said people can mitigate devastating effects of earthquakes by improved regulation of design and building practices to safeguard our infrastructure.

Awareness is the key. Build consciously, report on your experience and damage to the environment or infrastructure so that researchers can get a good understanding of the nature, location and effects of the earthquake.

You can report your experience to the The Council for Geoscience on 012 841 1911 or on the Volcano Discovery website at www.volcanodiscovery.com/