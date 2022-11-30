PepsiCo chooses Gift of the Givers to help KZN flood victims

Witness Reporter

The Gift of the Givers has received over R6 million from PepsiCo Foundation to distribute food hampers and hygiene kits to KwaZulu-Natal flood victims.

The April floods caused great economic and social damage with at least 461 people losing their lives and about 874 companies having been affected.

About 40 000 people were displaced and damage to infrastructure was estimated at more than R20 billion.

PepsiCo Foundation Lead for Sub-Saharan Africa, Devendri Adari, said PepsiCo is aiming to help 50 million people gain access to nutritious foods by 2030 as part of their Food for Good programme through their PepsiCo Positive goals.

Adari said they will work with the Gift of the Givers to provide social relief and help build resilience in communities.

The foundation’s ability to go deep in their communities was a result of the lasting relationships they have with partners on the ground, Adari said.

Thanks to strong partnerships with NGOs across the globe, we are able to reach even more communities and individuals. In this case, Gift of the Givers was already on the ground working to help those affected, so it was the natural choice to partner in this endeavour.

The Gift of the Givers said through this generous donation they were able to reach thousands of families with much-needed emergency relief.