Percentage of proceeds from Spar Women’s Race to go to charity

Childhood Cancer Foundation SA (Choc) House will be the official charity for the Maritzburg Spar Women’s 10/5 km Challenge next month.

Five rands from each entry into the Maritzburg Spar Women’s 10/5 km Challenge will be donated to Choc House, a non-profit organisation which advocates for the health and wellbeing of children and teenagers diagnosed with cancer or life-threatening blood disorders and their families.

At any one time, Choc South Africa may have over 1 500 children and teenagers in its care.

The dedicated staff and volunteers of Choc aim to save lives through early detection of cancer and also offer support programmes for the families affected.

Choc started in 1977 and relies on donations to continue its life-changing work.

Spar KZN said it is honoured to be making a contribution to support the charity.

Interested participants are invited to enter online. Those entering as a group of 10 or more people can do so as a bulk entry.

This can be done electronically on the challenge’s website and this offer closes on July 31. The team co-ordinator will be sent details on how to collect race packs closer to the time.

Entries for the race close on August 11 and the race is on August 20, starting at The Oval in Alexandra Park.