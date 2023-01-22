Permanent load shedding for the next two years

Londiwe Xulu

South Africans will experience permanent stage 2 and 3 load shedding for the next two years.

This was announced by Eskom’s chairman, Mpho Makwana, on Sunday during a media briefing.

Makwana said the permanent stage 2 and 3 load shedding will be implemented to give sufficient space for maintenance.

On Sunday, the power utility will implement stage 3 from 4 pm until 5 am on Monday then stage 2 until 4 pm.

They said on Monday afternoon, it will implement stage 4 load shedding from 4 pm to 5 am. Evening load shedding will then be reduced to stage 3 from Tuesday until further notice.

Eskom said the six generating units are anticipated to return to service during the week which will enable them to maintain load shedding at the lower stages.

“There is considerable risk to this outlook as the coal plant is highly unreliable and unpredictable. Should further significant breakdowns occur, Eskom would be required to change the stage of load shedding at short notice,” they said.

They said it was important that everyone uses electricity sparingly, particularly during the evening peak hours.

The power utility said the National Energy Crises Committee was working with them to implement demand management measures, including incentives for load shifting, feed-in tariffs and other efficiency measures.