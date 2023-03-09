Personal Protection Training to mark Women’s Day

Witness Reporter

UKZN (Westville) woman staff and students marked International Women’s Day with personal protection training to put a stop to gender-based violence.

The university partnered with the national Adoozy INpowered personal protection campaign to host this personal protection training on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Life sentence for man who brutally murdered his pregnant girlfriend

The university made reference to the latest crime stats released in the last quarter of 2022, which stated that Kwa-Zulu Natal is the deadliest province in South Africa, with the most murders and rapes.

Add to this the terrifying 54.7 % increase in attacks on women, and it’s evident that the province needs urgent Gender Based Violence (GBV) intervention.

They added that the free workshops aim to teach women that they have choices if they find themselves in a threatening situation and that it teaches one simple but critical life-saving physical defence technique that does not demand hours of ongoing training.

The Personal Protection training workshop

According to the statement, the workshops were facilitated by Mark Grobbelaar, the founder of women INPowered, who also holds a 6th Dan in Karate and has over 45 years of experience in personal protection.

GBV laws are barely enforced, if at all. It’s Women INPowered’s mission to help South African women develop the mental and physical ability to make a life-saving choice in any situation where they are faced with the threat of violence.

UKZN executive director

UKZN’s Executive Director of Corporate Relations, Normah Zondo, said Gender Based Violence is a matter of national concern, and young women need to be equipped with the necessary skills to defend themselves.

ALSO READ | Injured pregnant woman dies after agonising wait for treatment

“The fact that we had over 100 responses to our call to attend this safety workshop in less than 30 minutes is a testament to how vulnerable and threatened young females feel. They are desperate to learn physical defence skills and acquire safety knowledge and tools, so we are excited to have given them an opportunity to empower themselves,” said Zondo.