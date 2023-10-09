Petition to report teen pregnancies

By Londiwe Xulu

A new petition calls for mandatory reporting of teenage pregnancies.

Over 8 000 parents are supporting a petition urging the Department of Health to implement a policy mandating doctors and midwives to report teenage pregnancies, allowing for investigations into potential statutory rape.

The petitions started by Kekeletso Khena in August cites a paper titled, Teenage births and pregnancies, which reveals that over 12 000 children aged between 10 and 14 years old became pregnant in South Africa.

“The report also disclosed that of nearly 34 000 teenage pregnancies in 2020, 660 involved girls under the age of 13. Even though these pregnancies fall under the statutory rape definition as per the South African sexual offences act, many remain unreported due to societal stigma and fear.

Furthermore, South Africa has one of the world's highest teen pregnancy rates, with one in four teenagers becoming pregnant before turning 20," stated Khena.

She said the Prevention and Management of Learner Pregnancy in Schools Act mandates schools to report pregnancies involving minors. As a result, numerous cases have been flagged to SAPS, aiding data collection.

However, Khena added, “This isn’t sufficient. Many pregnant minors are withdrawn from schools and concealed before their condition becomes visible or schools become aware.”

Sinikiwe Biyela, LifeLine’s director, supports the petition.

“The current figures are just the tip of the iceberg. By the second school term, 135 pregnancies have already been identified, and this excludes those who remained silent or terminated their pregnancies. Often, the culprits are older individuals who prey on these young girls, jeopardising their futures.”

Biyela said that a single petition won’t entirely address the statutory rape issue.

“It is essential to share details to safeguard these girls. Every government department responsible for child protection needs to step in.

This initiative will not only deter those preying on young girls but also underline our commitment to the safety and value of these young women

A parent of two teenagers and a member of a school governing body in Howick said the community was concerned at the growing rate of teenage pregnancies.

“The level of teenage pregnancy these days is worrying. I support this petition and believe the Department of Health will look into it.

“As parents and members of society we should not keep quiet when we see older men taking advantage of young girls who are our future women leaders,” she said.