Petrol price increase looming

Unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) is pointing to possible increases of around 25cents/litre to petrol prices in April.

This is according to the Automobile Association (AA) who said the good news is that the data is showing a decrease in the wholesale price of diesel of around 20c/l, and a significant decrease in the price of illuminating paraffin of around 68c/l.

“The weaker rand to US dollar exchange rate is contributing to the increases in petrol and clawing back some of the decreases in diesel and illuminating paraffin, with lower international oil prices having the reverse impact. However, in the case of diesel and illuminating paraffin, the weaker rand is not resulting in increases,” read the associations statement.

Speaking on the unaudited data, the association said motorists must take into consideration that this data is midmonth, so the numbers should change positively before the official adjustment is made by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy at month end.

The second factor is that the rand appears to be steadying against the US dollar, which should bring further relief in specifically the petrol prices.

They added that fuel levies will not be increasing in April and will stay at the same rate as they did in 2022.

The AA said the official adjustment of the fuel prices comes into effect on April 5, the first Wednesday of April.