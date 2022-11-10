Pharmacists raise the alarm after increasing number of cases of flu

Londiwe Xulu

Some Pietermaritzburg pharmacists have seen an increase in people coming in for flu medication.

A local pharmacy assistant, who did not want to be named, said people were coming in with different flu symptoms such as a chesty cough, nasal congestion and headaches while others were coming in with gastric flu.

She said those with gastric flu complained of having diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea and other symptoms.

These are some of the symptoms that people presented with when they had Covid-19.

Vitamin C and other immune boosters help build immunity

She added all symptoms needs to be looked at and that taking Vitamin C and other immune boosters were important to build one’s immunity.

She said during Covid-19, a lot of people were vigilant about the vitamins they had to take but that has since decreased.

Common symptoms

Some of the common symptoms that people came to pharmacists for self-medication include tightness in the chest, coughing that doesn’t go away easily, nasal congestion, headaches and body pains.

She said the other symptoms were stomach spasms, diarrhoea as well as shortness of breath.

She added someone she knew recently died after she experienced shortness of breath.

People must take vitamins and there are good ones that people can take with different impressive active ingredients that builds immunity. Even if you get a slight cold, it won’t be that severe because you would’ve built a resistance against the flu.

Thandolwethu Zungu, who recently recovered from the flu, said it started with persistent headaches and later she had diarrhoea.

I couldn’t stomach any food but I kept vomiting. I lost energy and had chest pain and body pains. I did go to the pharmacy for medication but at some point, I wanted to stop because I thought it wasn’t helping.

Other pharmacists said they’d noticed a lot of people with flu but would not confirm if there was an outbreak of flu going around.