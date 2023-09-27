PhD grad aims to champion the youth

By Witness Reporter

A PhD graduate from UKZN, aims to champion and empower the youth with her research.

Dr Wendy Geza, who hails from Bizana, did not intend to pursue agriculture as a first choice.

According to a press release from UKZN, Agricultural Extension and Rural Resource Management (AERRM) was Geza’s third choice.

But fate intervened in the form of lost letters of acceptance for her first two choices, leading to her being based at Cedara College of Agriculture for her undergraduate studies.

The statement adds that despite an adjustment period to this academic path, Geza’s studies stimulated her passion to see young people actively participate in agriculture.

Geza, who is no stranger to academic excellence, earned the Kwanalu Floating Trophy for the top AERRM undergraduate student.

She also earned a Talent Equity and Excellence Scholarship (TEES) awarded during her honours year.

This enabled her to achieve her dream of continuing her studies to PhD level.

For her PhD supervised by Dr Mjabuliseni Ngidi and Professor Tafadzwa Mabhaudhi, Geza investigated the development of a framework for youth participation in food systems in South Africa that face significant threats, including climate change.

She is the first member of her family to graduate with a PhD, causing great excitement at home.

Geza’s research has contributed to South Africa’s Youth Empowerment Strategy for Agriculture and Rural Development.

Her work is expected to have a real-life impact in transforming the lives of unemployed youth in South Africa.

Geza discovered that young people faced challenges on both the demand and supply side of the labour market when seeking employment.

They also lacked adequate knowledge and guidance on where to access support and funding.

She noted a lack of investment in skills development and opportunities throughout the agricultural value chain.

Geza also hopes the framework she developed will broaden opportunities and encourage government to increase investment in opportunities.

She also hopes it will contribute to research and development that supports inclusion and equity in the food system for people in rural areas.

It was not all smooth sailing for Geza, as she encountered challenges in pursuing her PhD.

Geza had to adapt her research as the Covid-19 lockdown struck a week before her planned data collection.

She reframed her research objectives to collect data virtually from rural and peri-urban youth groups in Umbumbulu, Nhlazuka and Swayimane.

Geza added that she was excited to see what her work can do to help people.

“It’s exciting to see how science is able to help someone,” said Geza,